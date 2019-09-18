|
Bruce Charles Mundt
Bruce Charles Mundt, 67, of Thiensville, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a short and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Bruce and his wife Cindee spent their 40 years of marriage entrenched in cribbage tournaments, loading (Cindee) and rearranging (Bruce) the dishwasher, and talking over each other on speaker phone. They agreed on a number of things throughout the years: love for their daughters, Nicole (Jeremy) Schowalter and Krista (Jon) Kubicz; that Margot Louise is a good little pooch; that the only thing that beats a walleye fish fry is Wheelhouse Pizza in Waupaca; bloody marys are best served spicy with a beef stick and pimento-less olives; and Aspen, CO may very well be the best place on earth.
Bruce had an affinity for telling long-winded stories, starting at the very, very beginning and taking great care to mention each and every (in)significant detail. Without Cindee telling him to "cut to the chase, already Bruce," he may never have gotten to the point.
Son of Don and Donna Mundt, and the older* brother to Neal (Connie) Mundt and Gail (Jeff) Nieman, Bruce could be a bit of a know-it-all and never had a problem telling you just how he thought things should be done. People who have spent decades on the receiving end of Bruce's "let me 'splain something to you Lucy" include: in-laws Doug and Shelley Graf, John Dormer; business partner and longtime friend, Barb Mooers; nieces and nephews Zack and Stacy Dormer, Carie Tesch, and Jim and Erin Mundt. Holidays will never be the same.
Bruce had the very best friends and an uncanny ability to remember the most obscure stories of their times together. He maintained his friendships like he maintained his cars: trusting that if you treat them right, they will run forever. Some, but definitely not all, of those forever friends include his cousin Dean (Linda) Skaret, Mark (Coleen) Irgens, Al Casey, Mark and Maria Foseid, Mike and Deb O'Brien, and Jamie and Patti Ellsworth.
Bruce loved Wisconsin sports, especially Badgers football, and for the last 20 years, you could find him in Lot 62 with his cronies; he rarely missed a home game. A man of time-honored tradition, he insisted on a beer at the Memorial Union Terrace after every game.
A devoted Christian, Bruce was an active member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church, where he ushered and sang in the choir. He understood God had a better place prepared for him. In his last days, he said, "I believe I'm going to make it there because I did the best I could, with a lot of mistakes… And at the final horn, God doesn't look at all the stuff you did or didn't do, He looks at your heart." And Bruce had a heart of gold.
A special thank you to the team at Aurora Grafton for their exceptional care and unwavering patience... especially with Bruce's revolving door of visitors and the in-room Badger and Packer parties that often exceeded the hospital decibel limit.
A celebration of life for Bruce will be held at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon, Wisconsin on Friday, September 20th at 1:00 pm. A short reception will follow. Attendees are encouraged to wear Badgers, Packers or Brewers attire to the service.
Memorial donations may be sent to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity 3726 N Booth Street 53212.
In honor of Bruce, his friends and family will be attending each of the Wisconsin home games throughout the weekend: Brewers on Friday, Badgers on Saturday, and Packers on Sunday. As Bruce often reminded people, "God is not a sports fan"… but Bruce Mundt certainly was, so in his honor, please root a little harder for the home team this weekend.
*Bruce and Nicki would have undoubtedly had a spirited debate about whether this should be "oldest" or "older." Without the good counsel of her Dear Old Dad, Nic just went with the one that sounded better.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019