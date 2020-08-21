Bruce Christianson



Bruce Christianson, 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 18, 2020.



He was born in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Howard and Pauline (Ziegler) Christianson. He was preceded in death by his wife Willa Christianson and his son Howard Christianson. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Amy Downey, his son in law Bernie Downey and his grandson Evan Downey.



He served in intelligence in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He received his chemistry degree from Carthage College in Carthage, Illinois. He was a chemist employed by Abbott Laboratories in Waukegan, Illinois his entire career.



He was heavily involved with the Masonic Organization for over 50 years. He served as the Grand Master of Masons in Wisconsin, the Master of Pike Lodge in Kenosha, Wisconsin and also was a 33-degree Scottish Rite Mason.



He enjoyed bowling, fishing and the occasional golf game where he once scored a hole in one.



A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.



Memorial donations in memory of Bruce can be made to: Wisconsin Masonic Home, Inc. Care of The Development Department, 375 State Road 67, Dousman, WI 53118









