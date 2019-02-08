|
Klein, Bruce D. Passed away Feb. 5, 2019 at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Patricia Klein (nee Maher). Loving brother of Sherry (the late Gerald) Friebert and Larry (Nancy) Klein. Dear nephew of Bernard (Geri) Klein. Devoted uncle of Lori (Charles) Grausz, Lisa (Robert) Pack, and Stacy (Michael Fritz) Friebert and great-uncle of Benjamin and Noah Grausz; and Joshua, Evan and Rachel Pack. Further survived by many close relatives and friends. Funeral service, Sunday, Feb. 10 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME, 4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay. Entombment to follow at WI Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019