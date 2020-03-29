|
Bruce D. Weber
Fox Point - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday March 29, 2020, at the age of 77 years. Loving husband of Louise (nee Caira). Beloved brother of Diane (the late Arwyn) Borck and Christine (Daniel) Moe. Best friend of Bruce Kornitz for 65 years and Carl Waldschmidt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private services were held. Bruce was the third generation owner of Weber's Flowers on Green Bay Avenue in Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or appreciated.
A memorial service celebrating Bruce's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020