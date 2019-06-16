Services
Bruce D. Winter Notice
Winter, Bruce D. On June 11, 2019, Bruce Dennis Winter, loving husband and father, went to meet the Lord at the age of 73. Bruce was born June 7, 1946. He attended Custer High School in Milwaukee. He worked as a business continuity analyst in Programing and Disaster Recovery until his retirement. He married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Ehler. Together they shared a life of love and laughter with their two daughters, sons-in-law, two precious grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Martha Winter, his brother Sheldon Winter, niece Terry Weiss, and in-laws William and Clara Ehler. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Kathryn, cherished daughters Cindy (Randy) Kempf, Sandra (Michael) Vesche, adored grandchildren Stephen and Rebekah Vesche. Further survived by brother-in-law Douglas (Helen) Ehler, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members, Helmut and Gabriela Vesche and Christopher and Kristine Vesche. Bruce had a passion for camping, traveling, being with his family and sitting on a sandy beach. Visitation will be Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, W196 N9525 Cross View Way, in Menomonee Falls, from 4pm until time of Memorial service at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are greatly appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 16 to June 18, 2019
