Bruce Egre passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020. Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Julie (nee Brattebo); loving stepchildren, Whitney Ralston and Griffin (Nicole) Ralston; mother, Dorothy Egre; sister, Susan (Joseph) Krechel; and godchild, Kirsten Krechel. Bruce adored his four grandchildren: Lily, Owen, and Daisy Adelman and Grant Ralston. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Egre. He is also survived by extended family members, including many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends and colleagues. Bruce and Julie's dogs, Max and Suki, will miss him very much. He was also blessed with many enduring friendships.
Bruce graduated from Pewaukee (WI) High School in 1977. He graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in classical guitar. Bruce came to Cleveland to continue his education in classical guitar and audio engineering at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He later served as the Head of the Audio Recording Department at the Cleveland Institute of Music as well as staff engineer for both CIM and Case Western Reserve University. CIM recently honored Bruce with the title Faculty Emeritus. He was a dedicated teacher and mentor to all of his students.
Bruce founded Azica Records, a record label specializing in classical and jazz music. He recorded many fine artists who thought of him as masterful and passionate in his work. His excellence as a recording engineer was rewarded with a Grammy in 2014 for Best Classical Instrumental Solo: "Play" with Jason Vieaux, guitar. He was the recording engineer for 5 Grammy nominated records. Bruce also had a continuing relationship with the Cleveland Orchestra working as part of their engineering staff.
Throughout his life, Bruce's interests extended well beyond his passion for music. Over the years, he traveled, learned to restore pipe organs, went mountain climbing, participated in triathlons, and followed his favorite sports teams - the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. Woodworking was his favorite pastime, sometimes building a playhouse for his grandchildren, a jewelry box for a niece, or remodeling the home he and Julie shared.
Bruce was gentle, kind and generous. He loved his family and friends beyond all else. The world has lost one of the best.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his name to Camp Ho Mita Koda, 14040 Auburn Rd., Newbury, OH 44065, https://www.camphomitakoda.org/donate/
Private services due to Covid-19 restrictions will be held at Fairmount Presbyterian Church. For further information and to sign the guestbook, please log online to: www.Brown-Forward.com
