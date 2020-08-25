1/
Bruce G. Schumann
Bruce G. Schumann

Saint Francis - Found peace on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 69. Loving husband for 48 years of Pamela (nee Jasniewski) Schumann. Beloved father of Karen (Joe) Hickey, Michael (Cassandra), Brian (Danielle), Adam Schumann. Cherished grandpa of Noah, Evan, Keira Hickey, Tyler and Olivia Schumann, Taylor, Emma and Conner Schumann. Dear brother of Scott (Cindy) Schumann and the late Cindy (Dale) Smart. Preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Virginia Schumann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation SATURDAY, August 29, 2020 from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH 1720 E Norwich Ave, Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
