Bruce J. Kintop
Brookfield - Age 66, passed away at his home on November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Schmeichel). Loving father of Chad (Valerie Catrambone) and Laura (Alex) George. Cherished grandfather of Theodore George and Eli and Blake Kintop. Dear brother of Linda Kelsey and Lori Boettcher. He was preceded in death by his parents Jerome and Justine (nee Schuster) Kintop and two grandsons Aiden and Camden George. For complete obituary visit funeral home website: www.churchandchapel.com
.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22, 2020.