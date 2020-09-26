1/
Bruce Klopfenstein
Bruce Klopfenstein

Menomonee Falls - Entered into Eternal Life on September 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Loving husband to Katherine for 54 years. Proud father of Bruce (Ingrid) and Bryan (Karen). Grandfather of Paul, Marisa, Kristin, Bryan Holden, and Bryanna. Brother of Richard (Maureen), Roger (Sandra), Laurel Breit, Dave (late Rochelle) Stock, late Ron (Sandy) Stock, Barb (late James) Seidler, and James Stock. He was also dearly loved by his niece Wendee O'Dell. Also survived by Aunt Imo, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He will also be missed by his beloved dog Boon.

He is being reunited with his cousin Tom in Heaven.

Bruce was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran having served two years in Vietnam.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and tinkering in his shop.

He will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm. Bruce will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park with Military Honors following the service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
