Bruce Laurence BestMilwaukee - Born to life September 16, 1939. Entered the fullness of Eternal Life June 20, 2020. Loving brother of Pamelia and Mary Best. Beloved uncle of John (Debra Jean Mertz), Joseph (Lonnie), Scott, and Jeffrey (Pamela) Newhauser. Dear cousin of Genevieve (Robert Dickson) Best-Dickson, Mary Beth (Wayne) Matthews, Richard (Barbara) Laurence, and Peter (Sheri) Laurence. Preceded in death by his parents John Stevens Best and Pamelia Best, uncle and aunt, Richard H. Best and Mary McCormack Best. Also survived by a wealth of friends and other relatives. Bruce was truly loved by all!Bruce was a valued employee of Cardinal Stritch University for over 37 years, retiring in 2002. From 1970 on, he was actively involved and was a former state president for ARC, the Association for Retarded Citizens. In 1987, Bruce was awarded the prestigious Bill Sackter award, national recognition celebrating his growth from institutional living to becoming an independent contributing member of society.Bruce was also a longtime resident of the Milwaukee Catholic Home and very active. Upon entering his apartment, one would quickly determine Bruce's love of the United States and of the Irish by the artwork and cherished mementos from his travels.Visitation will take place TODAY, Tuesday, June 23 from 4 PM to 7 PM, with remembrances to follow, at the Feerick Funeral Home in Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, June 24 at St. Monica's Catholic Church, 160 E. Silver Spring Dr., Whitefish Bay. Private interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.Memorials in Bruce's name may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi, 3221 S. Lake Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53225.