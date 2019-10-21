|
Bruce P. Menzel
Bruce P. Menzel, 92 years old, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin. He was a long-time resident of Greendale.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Menzel Ripplinger, Superior, CO; Marcia Menzel Isherwood (Joel), Brookfield, WI; Cara Menzel Cozine (Michael), Kenosha, WI; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
A "Night to Remember Bruce" visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the historic "Hose Tower" at 5699 Parking Street, in Greendale, WI, 53129, from 6 - 8 pm.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to: UW-SP Athletic Department (Men's Basketball) or Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center - Union Grove.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019