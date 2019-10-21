Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Menzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce P. Menzel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce P. Menzel Notice
Bruce P. Menzel

Bruce P. Menzel, 92 years old, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center in Union Grove, Wisconsin. He was a long-time resident of Greendale.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Menzel Ripplinger, Superior, CO; Marcia Menzel Isherwood (Joel), Brookfield, WI; Cara Menzel Cozine (Michael), Kenosha, WI; 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

A "Night to Remember Bruce" visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the historic "Hose Tower" at 5699 Parking Street, in Greendale, WI, 53129, from 6 - 8 pm.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to: UW-SP Athletic Department (Men's Basketball) or Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Center - Union Grove.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline