Bruce R. Patzfahl

Bruce R. Patzfahl Notice
Patzfahl, Bruce R. Passed to Eternal Life, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Age 65 years. Beloved husband of Shari (nee Wolfgram). Dear brother of Sue Huerta and Sandy Bieringer. Brother-in-law of Babette (William) Schmitt and Richelle (Steven) Facik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Private Services were held. Retired employee of Briggs and Stratton. Special thank you to Heartland Hospice staff for their loving care. Memorials to Heartland Hospice appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019
