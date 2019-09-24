|
|
Bruce Schwoch
Brookfield - Bruce P. Schwoch, age 76, passed away on September 22, 2019 at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Bruce is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Sandra Schwoch (nee Stark). Loving father of Kristine (Douglas) Dawson and Michael (Abby) Schwoch. Proud grandpa of Ahren and Evan Dawson, and Turner and Wilson Schwoch. Brother-in-law of Nancy Krebs. Lifetime and dearest friend of Jay (Jean) Davies. Also survived by many relatives and friends.
Services for Bruce will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (W156N8131 Pilgrim Rd, Menomonee Falls). A visitation will take place from 10:00am until time of service at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019