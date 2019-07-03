|
Franceschi, Bruno J. Born to Eternal Life June 28, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Gross) for 58 years. Loving father of Paul (Allison Amon), John (Kristen), the late Laura and Ron Franceschi. Adored grandfather of Bruno and Thea Amon-Franceschi and Anna and Alex Franceschi. Dear brother of the late Carl (the late Irene) Franceschi. Special uncle of Mark (Heather) and the late Larry (Sally) Franceschi and Mike and Dan (Karen) Gross. Caring brother-in-law of Jim (Kathy) Gross. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday July 6, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2750 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019