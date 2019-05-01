|
True, Bryan R. Of Big Bend. Passed Away Peacefully April 28, 2019 age 25. Loving Son of Dennis and Laura (nee Kantor). Loving Brother of Danielle True. Cherished Grandson of Grace and the late Robert True and Violet "Peaches" Hull and the late Robert Kantor. Bryan was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL 380 Bluemound Rd, Waukesha from 10am-1pm. Join the family for the Celebration of Bryan's Life at 1pm. Former employee of G.E. Medical Systems. To receive this obit text 1844628 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019