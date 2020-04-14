|
A native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away in Pullman, Washington on March 23, 2020 at the age of 22 years old. Bryce was a college student who completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences at Washington State University and was considering graduate school. He was an accomplished collegiate football player who was loved by his teammates and coaches. He was a dear friend who touched the lives of many people in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Arizona and Washington. And he was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin who will be forever missed by his family.
Bryce is survived by his mother Julie Jackson and his younger brother Reece Beekman. He is also survived by his father Demetri (Maria) Beekman. He leaves behind his grandparents, Tom and Carolyn Jackson and Ron and Girlee Beekman; his aunts and uncles, Jeffrey Jackson (Kirsten Dellinger), Chris (Laura) Jackson, Dimas Jackson, Adelaida Jackson, Sher-ree Beekman and Sherron Beekman; and 3 cousins: Lillian Jackson, Benjamin Jackson and Alexander Bowling.
A visitation took place in Baton Rouge on April 11. A Milwaukee visitation will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Northwest Funeral Chapel, 6630 W. Hampton Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family may not be present during the visitation. A private burial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family via the Bryce Beekman Memorial Fund at gofundme.com. A very special memorial celebration will take place in Milwaukee later this year. The family is served by:
