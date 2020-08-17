Bunny (Bernadette Marie) MalczewskiPassed away on Tuesday evening related to the seizures she had been experiencing lately.An Alumni of Riverside High School.Bunny was a vibrant, caring friend to all and gave the best hugs. After years as a Nail Technician at Studio D'Angeli she came to work at our company Riverwest Engineering. However, she always missed her clients and their stories. Her friends were always important to her. Her smile and warmth touched so many people, which is apparent from all the love and outreach that has been received.Bunny's Funeral will be Saturday, August 22nd. Schramka Funeral Home (132nd & Capital) Visitation starts at noon, Service at 2pm. There will be a get together afterwards at 4th & Long (89th & National). Food and soft drinks will be provided.If you need a ride because you are stranded, a pickup can be arranged. Contact us for details.