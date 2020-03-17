|
|
Burdella M. Stuesser (nee Keeler)
Richfield - Born into Eternal Life on March 16, 2020. Age 94 years. Loving wife of the late Edward. Loving mom of Richard (Mary Jane), James, Gary (Cynthia), Jane (Mark) Fraundorf, Mary (Robert) Delaney, the late Mark, Gail (Roger Champagne) Konrath, Connie (John) Nowak, and Brian (Tracy). Proud grandma of 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many bonus grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher. Dear sister of Jean Schneider and Carol (Jerry) Schwister. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown are appreciated. A special thank you to Anne and Rykki and The Kathy Hospice for their loving care of Burdella.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020