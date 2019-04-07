|
Jacobs, Burleigh Burleigh was predeceased by his dearly loved wife of 58 years, Janet Grede Jacobs, as well as his sister, Clarabelle Pryor, and parents. He is survived by his loving children, Mary (Merrill) York, Bruce (Elizabeth) Jacobs, Scott (Lucy) of Chicago, IL, and the Rev. William (Mary) of Portland, OR. Burleigh was proud of his ten grandchildren, David (Debbie) York, Susan (Matt) Jeide, Carolyn (Richard) Nowacki, Ada (Mario) Zavala, Dexter (Alexis), Lindsey, Erin, Justin, Ben, and Nick Jacobs, and 13 great- grandchildren. He is further survived by a niece, Patricia Whittaker; nephews Howard, John, and Roger Pryor; and other nieces and nephews. Salutatorian of the Wauwatosa High School Class of 1938, Burleigh was All Conference in Basketball and the Wisconsin State High School Golf Champion. In 1939 he was Wisconsin State Amateur Champion. Burleigh was elected to the Wisconsin State Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1970. At UW-Madison he was Senior Class President, graduating Cum Laude from the Business School in 1942. His many college awards included the WESTERN CONFERENCE AWARD (BIG TEN) FOR ATHLETICS & SCHOLARSHIP. He was elected to Beta Gamma Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi National Scholastic Honorary Societies and was president of the freshman Phi Eta Sigma Honorary Society and also a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Following college, Burleigh served as an Aviation Supply Officer in the Pacific during World War II, commissioned as Ensign USNR and discharged Oct. 1945 as Lieutenant USNR. Joining Grede Foundries, Inc. in 1945 and he retired as chairman of the board in 2005. Burleigh served as president of the Steel Founders' Society of America (1967-1969) and president of the American Foundry Society (1972). In 1988 the Foundry Educational Foundation awarded him their Highest Award. Burleigh is the only foundryman to receive Distinguished Service Awards (Gold Medal) from all three foundry organizations (Steel Founders' Society of America, Gray & Ductile Iron Society, and the American Foundry Society). Active in civic affairs for many decades, Burleigh served as one of the founding families of Brookfield Academy in 1962 and was president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee YMCA and a board member (40 years). He was board member for 40 years of Marshall & IIsley Bank. He also served on the board of Benz Oil Company (40 years), the Soo Line Railroad, Sta-Rite Industries, Inc., Milsco Manufacturing Company, and the National Association of Manufacturers. Burleigh was a former member of the Young Presidents' Organization (nationwide YPO) and member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC). He served as past moderator of the First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa and president of the Congregational Home. Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 4:00 pm at First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, 1511 Church St., Wauwatosa, WI 53213. Memorials in Burleigh's name may be made to Brookfield Academy, 3462 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield, WI 53045, or First Congregational Church of Wauwatosa, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213.
