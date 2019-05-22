|
Rozran, Burt M. Rozran, Burt M. of Mequon, Wisconsin passed away peacefully to join his cherished wife, Joyce, on Thursday May 16th, 2019. Adored father of Jane E. (Kent) Togstad and Richard S. (Kris) Rozran, M.D. Beloved grandfather ("Puppa") of Erika Joyce Togstad, Meredith Togstad Presti (Arthur), Brad (Meagan) Rozran, and Lindsey Rozran. Younger brother of Al Rozran, who preceded him in death, and David Rozran, M.D., of Brentwood, California who he thoroughly enjoyed speaking with daily. Burt will be remembered as a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Navy. Burt was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Courteous, well mannered and was liked by all who met him. His warmth and humor will be missed by all. The family takes comfort in knowing he is now reunited with his "sweetheart." In lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions are most welcome to the Veteran's Administration of Milwaukee. Remembrance will be celebrated privately by the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019