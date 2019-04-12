Services
Burton G. Klabunde Notice
Klabunde, Burton G. Klabunde, Burton G., lived a fulfilling 86 yrs. and passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, with his family at his bedside. Burt was born in Milwaukee, WI to Mildred Schmidt Klabunde and Herbert W. Klabunde, raised in Milwaukee and Kenosha, and settled in the Chicago area for the past 55 years. Burt was the beloved husband of Lorraine "Lori" for forty years; adored father of Kurt (Naomi); proud grandpa of Mia; and loving father of Keith and Carrie (Brad). He served in the US Army for two years and graduated from Michigan State University in 1958 with a degree in Packaging. His professional life included Research & Development and Tech Service and problem solution for International Paper, which allowed him to travel all 50 states and overseas. He was a sportsman and a lover of the outdoors and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Drake & Son Funeral Home, 5303 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Interment at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI. Info 773-561-6874 or www.drakeandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2019
