Services
Peace of Mind Funeral Home
5325 West Greenfield Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53214
(414) 453-1562
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
1415 Dopp St.
Waukesha, WI
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
1415 Dopp St.
Waukesha, WI
Resources
Passed away peacefully January 21, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Clara for 66 years, loving father of Michael Weymier and Wendy (Greg) Weber. Loving grandfather and great-grandfather. A Memorial Celebration of Burton's life will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church (1415 Dopp St. Waukesha, WI 53188) Friday, January 31st from 3:30PM until time of service at 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
