Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Passed away on June 21, 2019 at age 94. Preceded in death by his siblings Emmett Rogers, Helen (Wilbur) Jensen, and Russell (Betty) Rogers. He is survived by nieces Carol (Kevin) Preble and Gail (John) Fischer, grandnieces Katie (Brian) Rosel and Laurie Fischer, great-grandniece Madison Rosel, and great-grandnephew Jake Rosel. Special friend of Lillian Zemlan. Special thanks to Village of Manor Park and the hospice care team for their love and compassion. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25th at Schaff Funeral Home at 10:30 AM until time of service 11:30 AM. Private interment Forest Home Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2019
