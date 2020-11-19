Byford E. SmithBrookfield - Passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Hoblet) Smith for 70 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Melissa) Smith, Keith Smith and Clayton (Alicia) Smith. Dear grandpa of Medford (Shirley) Smith, Anita (Clark) Stahley, Bill (Elaine) Smith, Katy (Dennis) Gordon and the late Don (the late DJ) Smith. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.Byford was a proud graduate of Purdue University, earning a Degree in Electrical Engineering, prior to his employment at GE. After 25 years of service, he retired from GE Medical Systems. He was a US Army veteran. He loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.There will be no services planned at this time for Byford.