1/
Byford E. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Byford E. Smith

Brookfield - Passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Hoblet) Smith for 70 years. Loving father of Jeffrey (Melissa) Smith, Keith Smith and Clayton (Alicia) Smith. Dear grandpa of Medford (Shirley) Smith, Anita (Clark) Stahley, Bill (Elaine) Smith, Katy (Dennis) Gordon and the late Don (the late DJ) Smith. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Byford was a proud graduate of Purdue University, earning a Degree in Electrical Engineering, prior to his employment at GE. After 25 years of service, he retired from GE Medical Systems. He was a US Army veteran. He loved the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

There will be no services planned at this time for Byford.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved