Byron L. Jasourowski
On November 7th, 2020 Byron Leon Jasourowski transitioned to the next plane of existence due to his heart failing to sustain him here. He was born on January 15, 1939 to Nora (née Anderson) & Joseph Jasourowski, who both preceded him in transitioning. He was also preceded in transitioning by his youngest son, Jeffery Jasourowski. He is survived by his ex-wife Aija Jasourowski, his daughter and son-in-law, Wendy (née Jasourowski) & Philip Enockson, and his son Daren Jasourowski as well as many other loved family and friends. In lieu of money or flowers to the family please consider a memorial to The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at https://www.fallenheroesfund.org