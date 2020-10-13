Byron McCrary
Franklin - Was born to eternal life at the age of 84 on Oct. 12th, 2020. Loving husband to Carol -aka- Sam (Fonk) for 51 years, loving father to Michael (Jeanine), Cindy, Byron (aka-Chip), Vicki (Mike) Smith and Heidi (Brian) Smith. Loving Grandpa to 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Further survived by many other family and friends. Byron was a well liked and much respected owner of Byron' Service in Cudahy. A Celebration of Life will take place at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek on Oct. 26th at 5PM with family greeting guests from 3PM until the time of service. Further life story of Byron at sunsetoptions.com
