Byron McCrary
Byron McCrary

Franklin - Was born to eternal life at the age of 84 on Oct. 12th, 2020. Loving husband to Carol -aka- Sam (Fonk) for 51 years, loving father to Michael (Jeanine), Cindy, Byron (aka-Chip), Vicki (Mike) Smith and Heidi (Brian) Smith. Loving Grandpa to 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Further survived by many other family and friends. Byron was a well liked and much respected owner of Byron' Service in Cudahy. A Celebration of Life will take place at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek on Oct. 26th at 5PM with family greeting guests from 3PM until the time of service. Further life story of Byron at sunsetoptions.com.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER
OCT
26
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER
