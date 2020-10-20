1/
Byron S. Fredricksen
Byron S. Fredricksen

Brookfield - Passed peacefully on October 19, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband for 55 years of the late Doris (nee Tribelhorn). Loving dad of Karen (Chuck) Crook, Peter (Diane) and Paul (Kathy). Proud grandpa of Laura (Max) Wendt, Julie (Jim) Guckenberg, Lindsey Fredricksen, Kristi Fredricksen, Laura (Chad) Bainbridge, Barb (Chris) Corby and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Page, other caring relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Grace Fredricksen.

Byron was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during WWII.

Private services will be held with Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. Memorials in his name may made to a charity of your choice.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
