Schoenborn, Angeline C. (Nee Dusa) Passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her husband, Severn; her parents, Anton and Mary (nee Bacher) Dusa and her siblings, Mary (the late Peter) Bracco, Josephine (the late Mervin) Cencich, Anton (the late Clare) Dusa and Caroline (the late Jack) McAdams. Also remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private inurnment will be at Lake View Cemetery, Calumet, Michigan.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
