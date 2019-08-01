Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W
Mequon, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH
11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W
Mequon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Edward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Edward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Edward Notice
Schiefelbein, Edward C. Went to be with his Lord and Savior and sing in the heavenly choir on July 28, 2019 at age 94. Reunited with his beloved wife of 70 years, Ruth (nee Braun). Dear father of Bruce (Laura) Schiefelbein, Gary (Bonnie) Schiefelbein, Cheryl (Philip) Poenisch and Brian Schiefelbein. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Rosemarie (the late Walter Jr.) Braun. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers Rev. Herb (the late Fran) and Alfred Schiefelbein. Visitation at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W, Mequon on Saturday, August 3rd from 12:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour Ministries are appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline