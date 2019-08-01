|
Schiefelbein, Edward C. Went to be with his Lord and Savior and sing in the heavenly choir on July 28, 2019 at age 94. Reunited with his beloved wife of 70 years, Ruth (nee Braun). Dear father of Bruce (Laura) Schiefelbein, Gary (Bonnie) Schiefelbein, Cheryl (Philip) Poenisch and Brian Schiefelbein. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Brother-in-law of Rosemarie (the late Walter Jr.) Braun. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers Rev. Herb (the late Fran) and Alfred Schiefelbein. Visitation at BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR LUTHERAN CHURCH, 11313 N. Riverland Rd. #35W, Mequon on Saturday, August 3rd from 12:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 2:00 PM. Interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hour Ministries are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019