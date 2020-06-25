C. Michael "Mike" Larkin
Peacefully passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 82. Adored son of the late "Bud" and "Cille" Larkin. Beloved life partner of Jane Lukens. Loving father of Christopher and Alison (Donny Gordon) Larkin, and step-father of James (Carla) Hughes III, Steven (Yvonne) Hughes and the late Jeanne Snow. Father-in-law to Bill (Karen Hagen) Snow. Proud grandfather of Kaitlyn (Eric) Semmelhack, Andrew (Mai) Korngiebel, and Ryan Korngiebel; David (Kate), Daniel, Peter, and the late Andrew Hughes; Carolyn (John) Fanning, Scott (Jenny), Sarah, and the late Cheryl Hughes; Jackson and Jeffrey Snow. Further survived by Jane's children, Colin (Juliana) and Jonathan (Krissy) Lukens, his dear friend and mentee, JJ Bowie, and many other loving relatives and friends.
Mike was born in Beloit, WI on June 28, 1937. He graduated from Shorewood High School in 1955 and from Marquette University in 1959. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi, and was an avid, lifelong fan and season ticket holder of the Marquette Warriors. Mike worked in sales for IBM for 28 years, and was a dedicated volunteer in the Milwaukee community. He was a volunteer auxiliary police officer in Whitefish Bay for 38 years, and volunteered at the Homework Club and the Sojourner Truth House.
Mike enjoyed the summer festivals Milwaukee had to offer, and during his retirement he especially enjoyed being a backstage security guard at the Marcus Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds. He spent many summers with his family and grandkids at Camp Webb in WI, and was also active with the camp by serving on their Board of Directors. Mike especially enjoyed the spring break trips the family took to Clearwater Beach, FL. He loved nothing more than walking on the beach with his grandchildren and soaking in the sun. We know right now Mike is in Heaven, getting the most perfect, heavenly tan and having a cigar!
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name may be made to Sojourner, 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee, WI 53212, www.familypeacecenter.org/donate or to Our Next Generation 3421 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208, www.ongkids.org
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.