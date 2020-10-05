C. Robert "Bob" Thompson
Three Lakes - C. Robert "Bob" Thompson passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 at 85.
Bob was born September 20th, 1935 in Dixon, IL and at age 6 moved to Milwaukee, WI where he would spend the balance of his childhood. He attended St Pius Xi High School and Marquette University and was proud to have served in The United States Marine Corp. He lived in various Milwaukee suburbs until his retirement in 1999 when he moved to Three Lakes, WI. Throughout his life the cottage in Three Lakes was always a home away from home for him and his family. Since retirement Bob and Colleen wintered in Tucson, AZ and for the last 10 years in Englewood, FL. He enjoyed golfing, boating and snowmobiling and cutting trees and was always keeping busy doing projects and helping friends.
He is survived by his loving wife Colleen and children Jane Thompson of Oconomowoc, WI, Carol Gratton of Delafield, WI and David (Chris) Thompson of Englewood, FL as well as 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
A private memorial is planned for the immediate family.
