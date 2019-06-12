|
Taylor, Calvin T. Passed into Eternal Life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, age 86. Awesome Husband of Carol for 65 years. Loving Daddy of Carol (William) Byers, Bill (Robin), Sharon (Terry) McGregor, Dan (Karen), Patty (Dan) Giampetroni, Tom (Jane), Peggy (Kerrison) Stoffal and Kathy (Brian) Fulton. Proud Grandpa of Andrew, Josh, Jason, Becky, Emma, Sean, Kristine, Calvin, Danny, Madelyn, Alexis, Angelo, Luciana, Sebastian, Taylor, Saturnina, Kerrison Jr., Tanner, Haley and Morgan. Further survived by great grandchildren, brother Morris, family and friends. Cal proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He loved his family, friends and our country. He was always there to help anyone in need. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 3-6:45PM. Celebration of Life at 7PM. Burial and Military Honors at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019