Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
262-432-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
21600 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI 53072
Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park
More Obituaries for Calvin Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin T. Taylor


1932 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Calvin T. Taylor Notice
Taylor, Calvin T. Passed into Eternal Life on Saturday, June 8, 2019, age 86. Awesome Husband of Carol for 65 years. Loving Daddy of Carol (William) Byers, Bill (Robin), Sharon (Terry) McGregor, Dan (Karen), Patty (Dan) Giampetroni, Tom (Jane), Peggy (Kerrison) Stoffal and Kathy (Brian) Fulton. Proud Grandpa of Andrew, Josh, Jason, Becky, Emma, Sean, Kristine, Calvin, Danny, Madelyn, Alexis, Angelo, Luciana, Sebastian, Taylor, Saturnina, Kerrison Jr., Tanner, Haley and Morgan. Further survived by great grandchildren, brother Morris, family and friends. Cal proudly served his country in the Navy during the Korean War. He loved his family, friends and our country. He was always there to help anyone in need. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 3-6:45PM. Celebration of Life at 7PM. Burial and Military Honors at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11AM.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
