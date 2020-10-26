Camellia R. Hintz(Nee Sokolowski) Passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Hintz. Loving mother of Patricia (David) Dombrowski and Karen (Christopher) Dunham. Proud grandmother of Lisa (Lee) Surprenant, Brian Dombrowski, and Dylan and Paige Dunham; and great-grandmother of Emily and Autumn Surprenant. Sister of the late Pauline (the late Tony) Aron, the late Joseph (the late Doris) Sokolowski, the late Martha (the late Robert) Schilz and the late Josephine Sokolowski. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00AM. Interment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.