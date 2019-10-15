Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
6031 W. Chapel Hill Rd.
Mequon, WI
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossroads Presbyterian Church
6031 W. Chapel Hill Rd
Mequon, WI
Cameron Jacob "Cam" Kranich

Cameron Jacob "Cam" Kranich
Cameron "Cam" Jacob Kranich of Mequon. Passed away on October 12, 2019 unexpectedly at the young age of 18. Loving and beautiful son of John and Cindy (nee Zupnik). Adored brother of Jordan. Special grandson of Jerry and Shella Zupnik and Diana Lirette. Dear nephew of Debbie (Mickey) Gensler, Barb Jansen, Erin (Josh) Adams, Larrel (Liz) Lirette and Sarah (Jeff) Kanter. Cam was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dixie Fries; grandfather, Jim Kranich; uncle Mark Zupnik and step-grandfather Bob Zidar. Survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation and service will be held on Friday October 18th at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Rd. Mequon, WI. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm and will conclude at 5:45 pm. A service celebrating Cam's life will immediately follow at 6:00 pm. Private family committal service to be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made in Cam's honor to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, Iowa 52244, or online at www.givetoiowa.org Select options / "The College of Medicine General Scholarship Fund". Please indicate "In honor of CAM".

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
