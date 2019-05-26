Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Resources
More Obituaries for Camilla Kandler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camilla E. Kandler

Notice Condolences Flowers

Camilla E. Kandler Notice
Kandler, Camilla E. (Nee Mertens) Born to Eternal Life on Monday May 13th at the age of 76 years. Loving mother of Amy (Craig) Bintz, Matthew (Shelly) Kandler, Kat Kandler and Susan (Nick) Krikie. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Caine, Trenton, Hallie, Lucas, Jackie, Seraphina and Raygen. Dear sister of Marcia Hletko, Gerry (Bill) Nimmer, Dennis Mertens and Alex (Pearl) Mertens. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday June 1st at the FUNERAL HOME from 12: 00 noon until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. If desired, memorials to the Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin in West Bend are appreciated.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline