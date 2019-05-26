|
Kandler, Camilla E. (Nee Mertens) Born to Eternal Life on Monday May 13th at the age of 76 years. Loving mother of Amy (Craig) Bintz, Matthew (Shelly) Kandler, Kat Kandler and Susan (Nick) Krikie. Cherished grandmother of Amber, Caine, Trenton, Hallie, Lucas, Jackie, Seraphina and Raygen. Dear sister of Marcia Hletko, Gerry (Bill) Nimmer, Dennis Mertens and Alex (Pearl) Mertens. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday June 1st at the FUNERAL HOME from 12: 00 noon until time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. If desired, memorials to the Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin in West Bend are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019