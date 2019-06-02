|
Lidwin, Candace A. Died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Age 69 years. Candy is preceded in death by the love of her life, her beloved Jim. Loving mom of Chris (Kristy), Craig (Courtney) and Jimmy (Angie) Lidwin. Treasured Nana of Kayla, Bella, Kira, Kendall, Samuel and Grace. Adored daughter of Betty and the late Donald Guerin. Dear sister of Cindy (Tim) Gear. Sister-in-law of Jackie (Michael) Sillix, Carol (the late Glenn) Anadell and Thomas (Cathy) Lidwin. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Please meet at church at 10:45 AM. For more than 40 years Candy worked as an Avon Representative more recently she also worked as a teacher's aide at Carollton Elementary in Oak Creek. Throughout her life Candy enjoyed gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and writing "To do" lists. Candy lit up any room she walked in. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019