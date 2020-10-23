Candace L. Hennessy PhD, RN
Candy Brown grew up in Buffalo, New York with parents Richard and Mary, and brothers Carl and Kelly. By the time Candy was ten she was sure that she wanted to be a nurse.
She went to high school where, because she was a girl, they would not let her take Physics. Instead, she was required to take Home Economics; thus, often during Home Economics class, Candy hung out in the bathroom. Candy graduated from high school at the top of her class.
When Candy was a senior in high school she contracted cancer. With radiation treatment she beat the cancer and started Nursing School at Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo. Three years later she had her nursing diploma and started working on the floor.
The Vietnam War was raging, and Candy was strongly opposed. She participated in protests, burned draft cards, and assisted some in moves to Canada—right next to Buffalo. Her father, a Colonel in the Army reserve, asked her if she was a Communist.
Then Candy got married, moved to Texas, and in 1972 had a beautiful child, Dianna. Candy worked as a nurse in Texas and later with her then-husband moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked in Critical Care at Miami Valley Hospital. While working full time Candy obtained Bachelors and Masters degrees in Nursing from Wright State and Ohio State Universities respectively. Also, while in Dayton, Candy and her friend Louise Walther, were the driving force in starting The Hospice of Dayton
- one of the earliest community-based hospice programs in the country.
Candy led several floor nurse rebellions at Miami Valley so they promoted her to into management. In the spring of 1980, she attended a Critical Care Nursing Conference in Atlanta where she met John Hennessy from Milwaukee who was there with GE exhibiting medical equipment. Their first date was at the Pleasant Peasant restaurant. After that there was no separating Candy and John.
In 1981 Candy and Dianna moved to Milwaukee. In January of 1982, Candy and John got married in Dayton at Louise Walther's house. Candy began working in Milwaukee as the Director of Critical Care at Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Candy and John had four children together—twins Megan and Johnny, Caitlin, and then Timothy. John left GE in 1987 and started a business. Candy juggled raising the children, attending Marquette in pursuit of a PhD, and working multiple part time jobs, including 2nd Shift Administrative Rep and Nursing Faculty Positions at Carroll College and Marquette University. She obtained the PhD in Curriculum and Instruction in 1999.
Candy loved being a part of her children's lives. There were dance and skating lessons, soccer and hockey, Brewer's games, Packer game get-togethers, and recently, getting to know and love the grandchildren, Liam and Parker. Sitting next to Candy at hockey games was an experience one would not forget.
Candy rose in the nursing ranks to Vice President at Saint Michael's and then moved to Aurora where she eventually became the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Visiting Nurse Association. In 2013 Candy transitioned to Curative Care Network where she is currently employed and never missed a day as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Additionally, Candy served the community through participation on the Dean's Advisory Board for the UWM College of Health Sciences, as member and current chair of City of Milwaukee Business Improvement District 32, and as a member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee.
Candy was exceptionally successful in her career, and most of all, because she empathized so very much with the patients, clients, and the caregivers on the front lines. No matter what her job was Candy made daily rounds, attended work celebrations, and gave and got lots of hugs. Everyone knew her name—Candy not Candace.
Candy is predeceased by her parents Richard and Mary Brown and her beloved son, Timothy Hennessy. She is survived by her husband John Hennessy, her children Dianna Schneggenburger, Megan Schorr (Casey), Johnny Hennessy (Rachel), and Caitlin Hennessy, her grandchildren Liam Schorr and Parker Hennessy, and her brothers Carl Brown (Jackie) and Kelly Brown. She was also beloved by many other close friends, co-workers, and relatives.
Funeral services will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Candy's name may be made to her place of work Curative Care Network (curative.org
) and/or ABCD (abcdbreastcancersupport.org
).