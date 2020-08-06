1/1
Candace S. "Candy" Penkalski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Candace S. "Candy" Penkalski

Vernon - Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, 2 days before her 75th birthday. She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1963. Candy then moved to Milwaukee and went to the Mt. Sinai School of Nursing and graduated as an RN in 1966. In 1965 she married and is survived by her husband Dennis Penkalski. Candy is the loving mother of Tammy Penkalski (Greg Komas) and Craig Penkalski. She is also survived by her beloved dog Theo, and special friends Sue Tiffany and Kathy Swosinski. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Helen Andersen, and a brother William Andersen.

Candy enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Nokomis near Tomahawk and her winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She loved travelling, music, gambling, boating and going on the ATV. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mukwonago and Tomahawk at a later date after this pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Mukwonago Food Pantry.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved