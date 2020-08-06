Candace S. "Candy" PenkalskiVernon - Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, 2 days before her 75th birthday. She was born and raised in Kenosha, WI and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1963. Candy then moved to Milwaukee and went to the Mt. Sinai School of Nursing and graduated as an RN in 1966. In 1965 she married and is survived by her husband Dennis Penkalski. Candy is the loving mother of Tammy Penkalski (Greg Komas) and Craig Penkalski. She is also survived by her beloved dog Theo, and special friends Sue Tiffany and Kathy Swosinski. She was preceded in death by her parents Theodore and Helen Andersen, and a brother William Andersen.Candy enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Nokomis near Tomahawk and her winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She loved travelling, music, gambling, boating and going on the ATV. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Due to Covid-19, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mukwonago and Tomahawk at a later date after this pandemic has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Mukwonago Food Pantry.