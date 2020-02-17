|
Candis S. Mandelin
West Allis - (Nee Kramber) Passed away peacefully February 15, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved wife of Leo Mandelin for 49 years. Loving mother of Brian Mandelin and Dr.Brenda (George) Schiltz. Dear grandma of Madeline and Samuel Schiltz. Sister of Ronald (Mary) Kramber and Kurt (Nicole) Kramber. Further survived by nieces, other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents LeRoy and Mildred Kramber and her sister Sheri (the late Al) Carlson. Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 20,2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm until time of service. Above all else family was the most important to her including all her furry friends in her life. Candis will be so deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020