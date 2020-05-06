Carey W. Howell
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on April 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by his beloved wife, Francis Johnson-Howell and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.