Carey W. Howell
Carey W. Howell

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on April 28, 2020 at the age of 88. Survived by his beloved wife, Francis Johnson-Howell and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Services will be held. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
Carey was such a wonderful man. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
shelley Houchin
Friend
