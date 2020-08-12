Carita T. Lee



Carita T Lee, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27 in her home. She was born on July 24, 1951 in Chicago IL to parents Effie and Alonzo Theus.



Carita graduated from National Louis University in Chicago and received her MS from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. She moved from Chicago to Milwaukee Wisconsin where she was a teacher as well as a principal in Milwaukee Public Schools. Her education career culminated as principal at Roosevelt Middle School of the Arts. She was a strong supporter of the arts and touched many students throughout her years in education.



She is survived by three daughters, Traci Rabindran, Elizabeth Kuehn and Victoria Lee. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashwin Rabindran, Anjali Rabindran and Ceceilia Homan as well as two sisters, Wilma Gassman and Osa Buchner



She has now joined her relatives and friends on the other side of the rainbow.









