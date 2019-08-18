|
Gamboeck, Carl A. Reunited with his beloved wife Jackie on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 80. Loving dad of Laura (Gary) Nelsen, Marc Gamboeck, Liz Rilling and Kevin (Tomoe) Saskowski. Dear grandpa of Anthony and Marina Gamboeck, Ember and Paige Rilling, Kassandra, Jack and Elijah Saskowski. Great grandfather of Alyse, Ava, Hazel and Wyatt. Preceded in death by his siblings Fritz, George and Martin. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at the FUNERAL HOME from 4-7pm with a Memorial Service at 7PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019