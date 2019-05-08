|
Braxel, Carl Of Cudahy, was reunited with his beloved wife Margaret on May 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving dad of Bill (Gail), Joe (Jody), Mary (Pete) Markowski, and Kathy (Jerry) Peterson. Proud grandfather of Kim, Jimmy, Lauren, Erin, Taylor, Jon, Nicky, Archie, Elizabeth, and John. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter Susan. Carl worked at Ladish for 42 years. He enjoyed traveling, listening to classical music, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, tuning church organs, and was an avid sports fan. Carl's kind heart and willingness to help others will always be remembered and missed. A special thank you to Robin for her exceptional care and kindness over the years. Thank you to the staff at The Cudahy Place and Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at DIVINE MERCY PARISH 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee at 10AM until time of service at 11AM on Thurs., May 9th. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019