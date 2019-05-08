Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Braxel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Braxel

Notice Condolences Flowers

Braxel, Carl Of Cudahy, was reunited with his beloved wife Margaret on May 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving dad of Bill (Gail), Joe (Jody), Mary (Pete) Markowski, and Kathy (Jerry) Peterson. Proud grandfather of Kim, Jimmy, Lauren, Erin, Taylor, Jon, Nicky, Archie, Elizabeth, and John. Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter Susan. Carl worked at Ladish for 42 years. He enjoyed traveling, listening to classical music, playing the piano, singing in the church choir, tuning church organs, and was an avid sports fan. Carl's kind heart and willingness to help others will always be remembered and missed. A special thank you to Robin for her exceptional care and kindness over the years. Thank you to the staff at The Cudahy Place and Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion. Visitation will be held at DIVINE MERCY PARISH 800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee at 10AM until time of service at 11AM on Thurs., May 9th. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now