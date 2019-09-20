Services
Integrity Funeral Services
29134 Evergreen Dr.
Waterford, WI 53185
(262) 514-4600
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery
10700 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI
Carl C. Reukema


1928 - 2019
Carl C. Reukema Notice
Carl C. Reukema

Carl C. Reukema age 90 passed away September 15th, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice Facility in Oconomowoc, WI. Carl was born October 6th, 1928 to the late Curtis and Lillian Reukema. He married his loving wife Elaine Bromberg on January 27th, 1961.

Carl will be dearly missed by his children Robert (Angela) Reukema and Catherine (John) Hulman, his grandchildren Sarah (Paul) Cooper, Jessica Reukema, Samantha Pratt, and A.J. Pratt, as well as his sisters Susan Loppnow and Marianne Grunske.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Lillian, his wife Elaine, his infant brother Robert, and his brothers-in-law Bob Loppnow and Frank Grunske.

A celebration of Carl's life will be held at Pine Lawn Memorial Cemetery (10700 W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53222) on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. A brief visitation will be held at 10:30am, followed by an 11am memorial service and burial.

In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to Angels Grace Hospice Facility or The View at Pine Ridge would be appreciated. The family wishes to say a special thank you to Sue at The View at Pine Ridge.

Services Entrusted to: Integrity Funeral Services, 262-514-4600, www.integrityfunerals.net



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 20, 2019
