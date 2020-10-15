Carl E. EdmundA lifelong educator in Milwaukee, died on Oct. 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was 86. Edmund is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Anne; two children: Lizabeth Stauff (David); and Mark (Jennifer Carter) Edmund; five grandchildren: Jacob, Nicholas, Christopher and Anne Stauff; Maeve Edmund; and sister, Marjorie Borchardt (Robert).Carl had a passion for math and physics, which led him to the education profession. During his 40-plus year teaching career, he stood in front of classrooms and lectured at several Milwaukee-area institutions, including Marquette University, MSOE, Cardinal Stritch University, Alverno College, St. Francis de Sales Seminary and MATC. A devout Catholic and a member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Wauwatosa, Carl loved his family, which always included a canine member or two—or three—at the same time. He favored Golden Retrievers, usually. Carl was most content during quiet times at his home while sipping a Manhattan and poring over his stamp collection, harvesting honey from his bee hives, putzing in the garden or watching old movies with his cherished wife and companion, Anne, who closely watched over him and cared for him until his final day at St. Anne's Salvatorian Campus. Special thanks to the staff at St. Anne's, as well as Heartland Hospice, for keeping Carl safe and comfortable during these final months of his life on Earth.The family is planning a private funeral mass and burial. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church—tuition abatement program, or the Wisconsin Parkinson Association.