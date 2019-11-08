|
|
Carl Ervin Sokol
Milwaukee - Passed away November 8, 2019 at the age of 72. Dear husband of the late Judith. Beloved brother of Jeffrey (JoAnn) Sokol. Caring uncle of Victoria (Jason) Chernouski and LeeAnn Kopp. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM. Private entombment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery.
Carl was a former part owner of Allied Bearing since 1981. Memorials are appreciated to the Special Olympics.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13, 2019