Carl Frederick Schetter



1932-2020



Carl Frederick Schetter died peacefully surrounded by family in the early morning of June 23, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 88.



A man of integrity, Carl exemplified a Carpe Diem philosophy, thanked his lucky stars every day for the love of his life, Susie, supported his kids in all of their endeavors, made his friends laugh and led a fulfilling life of hard work, sacrifice, responsibility, faith and fun.



Born May 12, 1932 in Minneapolis, MN to the late Hans O. Schetter, and Paula Stegeman Schetter, the family moved to Milwaukee in 1950. In 1954 Carl graduated Marquette University College, with a BS degree in Business, was a member of the Delta Sigma Pi and the Phi Alpha Delta fraternities. Carl joined the NROTC and was on active duty from 1954-1957 stationed in San Diego. He graduated from Marquette Law School in 1959, but continued with the Navy Reserves as a JAG officer, retiring with the rank of Commander in 2011.



In 1960 Carl married his wife, Susie, began their family and started his Law Practice. He loved the Law and served as the President of the North Shore Jaycees, Vice President of the Wisconsin State Jaycees, was a Shorewood Village Trustee, Executive Dir. of the Wisconsin Taverns Keepers Assn., and ran for Alderman.



Carl started the Milwaukee Chapter of the IWFS (International Wine and Foods Society), was a member of the M.A.C, Ozaukee CC and had homes in Elkhart Lake, WI and Siesta Key, FL.



A big personality, he loved to entertain friends, play golf, ski, listen to Dixieland Jazz, travel the U.S and Europe, attend sporting events and the symphony.



In 1989 Carl and his wife fulfilled their dream and joined their children in California, moving to the Napa Valley. Carl passed the CA State Bar in 1991 and was a practicing attorney until his retirement in 2014. He was Chairman of the Napa Valley Chapter of the IWFS, a member of the Knights of the Vine, sat on the Board of the Catholic Charities, golfed weekly at the Napa Valley CC, and was a personal tour guide to visiting friends and family.



He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Susie (2017), and survived by his 4 grateful children, Fred, Mary Butler (Paul), John (Patty), and Tom Schetter who all reside in CA, 7 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family. He is also survived by two sisters, Helen Connolly, (Tom, Deceased), and Paula Schetter.



Blessing of his ashes is scheduled for July 10, 2020 at St. Apollinaris in Napa, CA. Condolences can be sent to 7 Valley Club Circle, Napa, CA 94558.









