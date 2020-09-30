Carl H. PassigCarl Passed peacefully into his heavenly home on September 26, 2020 age 79 years. Loving husband of Kathleen (nee Fromm) Passig of almost 52 years. Their marriage was blessed with a loving, caring daughter Kelly and a son. Carl "Pops" was best of buddies with grandson Brent Austin Sauer. Carl's family that he will now be joining, his parents Erwin and Elsbeth Passig and his brother, Richard E. Passig. Best friend of Douglas Kureck. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Carl was an Army Veteran. He was a retired employee of Briggs and Stratton with 32 years of service.Visitation Saturday, October 3 at RESURRECTION CEMETERY CHAPEL 9400 W. Donges Bay Rd., Mequon from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral services at 10:30 AM. ALL GUESTS MUST WEAR A MASK.