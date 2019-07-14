Services
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Henry Schneider


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Henry Schneider Notice
Schneider, Carl Henry Passed to Eternal Life Friday, June 28, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Anderson) for 57 years. Loving father of David (Kammy) and Daniel Schneider. Dear grandfather of Kristen, Eric, Matthew, Paul and Jacob Schneider. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Retired employee of WE Energies. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline