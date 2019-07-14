|
|
Schneider, Carl Henry Passed to Eternal Life Friday, June 28, 2019, age 90 years. Beloved husband of Beverly (nee Anderson) for 57 years. Loving father of David (Kammy) and Daniel Schneider. Dear grandfather of Kristen, Eric, Matthew, Paul and Jacob Schneider. Also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Funeral Home 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Retired employee of WE Energies. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019